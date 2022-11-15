Man's remains found more than a year after deadly Jefferson County shootout

DITTMER — A hunter on Friday found the remains of a man missing since April 2021, authorities said.

The skull and bones of Jerry Crew were found in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in the Dittmer area of Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said investigators used dental records to confirm the remains were Crew's.

Crew was reported missing April 29, 2021, from a home in the 8500 block of Lake Drive in the Cedar Hill area, where investigators said he was living. That home is about 9 miles from where his remains were found Tuesday.

About a month after Crew was reported missing, police shot and killed 36-year-old Anthony Legens at the Lake Drive home during a shootout while they were serving a search warrant connected to Crew's disappearance.

After the shootout, deputies discovered the body of 31-year-old Tanya Gould inside the home. Investigators said she appeared to have been living there, and they believed she had been dead for several days, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said at the time. They suspect Legens killed her, though that suspicion remained unconfirmed on Tuesday, said department spokesman Grant Bissell.

Crew's death remains under investigation, Bissell said. He was a "known associate of Legens," Bissell said, but he could not comment on whether investigators believe Legens killed him.

"And unfortunately both of those people are no longer with us to ask questions of, so that obviously makes it a little more difficult," Bissell said.