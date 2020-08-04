Man's shooting death in St. Louis County may have been accidental, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man shot to death on Monday may have been accidentally wounded, police said.
Officers found the man, 27, shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County, police said.
They tried to save him, but couldn't, police said. A handgun was found nearby; police said they think the shooting may have been accidental.
Police did not identify the victim.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.