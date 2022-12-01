Man's shooting death on I-55 in St. Louis might be a suicide, police say

UPDATED at 10:35 a.m. with highway reopening

A fatal shooting Thursday morning on Interstate 55 shut down the highway's southbound lanes for more than two hours near the 4500 block of South Broadway.

St. Louis police Lt. Sean Reape said the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Homicide detectives were on the scene, too, gathering evidence and checking a nearby neighborhood to see if any surveillance videos captured what happened.

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the man was shot in the head and died at the scene. Wall released no additional information about the shooting or the victim, including an age range.

The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. at I-55 and South Broadway, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The Missouri Transportation Department said the southbound lanes were closed for the investigation but were reopened by about 10:30 a.m.

The dead man was found on the pavement near the driver's side of a white Chevrolet Camaro. The sedan was near a railing along the righthand side of the highway, close to where Nebraska Avenue and Mount Pleasant Street intersect in the residential area near the highway.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline If you or someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, call 1-800-273-TALK, text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.