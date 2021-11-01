Manslaughter charge filed in shooting death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a man with manslaughter Monday in the weekend shooting in the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Leeland Ross, 45, was being held without bail in the death of Demetrius Combs, 41.

Ross, charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, lives in the 5100 block of Enright Avenue. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday.

The victim, Combs, was found inside a residence on Kensington about 6 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead there, police said.

Police said they arrested Ross at the scene. Ross had been assaulted by Combs before Ross shot Combs in the abdomen, police said. They did not elaborate on what led to the assault, how Combs was hurt or how bad his injuries were.

Combs lived in the 1400 block of Laurel Avenue.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting. The block of Kensington is west of Kingshighway and in the city's Academy neighborhood.

The crime of first-degree involuntary manslaughter is defined in Missouri as "recklessly" causing the death of someone. It is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

