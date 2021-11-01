 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manslaughter charge filed in shooting death in St. Louis
0 comments

Manslaughter charge filed in shooting death in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a man with manslaughter Monday in the weekend shooting in the 5000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Leeland Ross, 45, was being held without bail in the death of Demetrius Combs, 41.

Leeland Ross

Leeland Ross

Ross, charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, lives in the 5100 block of Enright Avenue. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records Monday.

The victim, Combs, was found inside a residence on Kensington about 6 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead there, police said.

Police said they arrested Ross at the scene. Ross had been assaulted by Combs before Ross shot Combs in the abdomen, police said. They did not elaborate on what led to the assault, how Combs was hurt or how bad his injuries were.

Combs lived in the 1400 block of Laurel Avenue.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting. The block of Kensington is west of Kingshighway and in the city's Academy neighborhood.

The crime of first-degree involuntary manslaughter is defined in Missouri as "recklessly" causing the death of someone. It is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: St. Louis County official details plans to distribute COVID vaccines to children under 11

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News