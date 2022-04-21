'Manu was loved': Family grapples with sorrow, shock after fatal MetroLink shooting

ST. LOUIS — Something inexplicable happened Sunday night when Manu Barge found himself in an argument with a stranger in a MetroLink rail car.

The usually quiet and reserved 31-year-old had just left his brother Omari Barge’s house in Olivette. His family has been forced to piece together what happened next from witness statements and soundless MetroLink surveillance footage that shows him in a heated discussion with a man they’ve never seen before.

They said a woman in the same MetroLink car told police she heard them arguing but could not make out what it was about.

When the train doors opened at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station, Barge’s family said it looked as if the man was going to abandon the tempestuous exchange.

“(The man) got up to walk off the train — he could have walked off the train; he stopped, shot Manu and (then) ran off the train,” Allen Norwood, Manu Barge’s father, said. “The prosecutor said they have that on video.”

Barge was shot and killed near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Quinton A. Howard was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to Barge’s death.

“Something changed the course of that night, and I wish I knew what it was so I could have stopped it ahead of time,” Manu Barge’s stepmother, Jacqueline Norwood, said Thursday.

His family was gathered in their living room ahead of a vigil in his honor to talk about the sweet, quiet man who loved cars and video games, and aspired to be a rapper. They said he kept it old school, like Tupac, and was hesitant to share his lyrics.

Two of his sisters, Sarah and Melissa Norwood, said Barge was happy to help anyone and everyone who needed it — he was the kind of guy who even would share his personal pizza with someone if they were hungry.

The St. Louis native had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, his family said, but he took medication for it and was a mellow, comforting presence in their lives. Another sister, Danielle Norwood, said Barge just wanted to find a woman with whom he could settle down, buy a house and build a family.

None of them could fathom what Barge could have said that night that would have pushed the man to gun him down.

Omari Barge said his brother was hard on himself when he didn’t meet his own expectations. He was the last one in his family to see Barge before the shooting.

Omari Barge spoke before a balloon release in Jacqueline and Allen Norwood’s front yard, surrounded by family and friends holding blue and green balloons in the shape of stars and one big “M.”

“I don’t know what to say in this circle full of people who loved my brother,” he said. “... My brother didn’t deserve it, everybody here knows it and we are going to release these balloons for him.”

His family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Barge’s memorial service and burial.

“Manu was loved, he had a family, he wasn’t just a loner out on the streets,” Jacqueline Norwood said. “He took care of us like we took care of him. He was a good person, too.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Crime on MetroLink

Barge’s death is the latest in a string of MetroLink shootings and other incidents in recent years.

On Thursday, Kevin Scott, general manager of security at Bi-State Development, which oversees Metro Transit, said it is incredibly difficult to predict when something like Sunday’s shooting might happen.

“We will never be able to place a security officer or police officer on every train car or Metro bus,” he said. “So we deploy our security in a systematic way to highlight as much visibility and fluidity on the system as we can.”

Bi-State employees and private security officers remain barred from carrying firearms. However, in addition to those security officers there are armed police officers and sheriff’s deputies who patrol the line.

The CEO of Bi-State, Taulby Roach, told KMOX earlier this week that he still believes security guards should not be armed with lethal weapons, but they do carry items such as pepper spray.

The organization, he said, is in the design phase of installing turnstiles at MetroLink stations to bolster security and is also looking to provide mental health professionals within the system.

Scott emphasized that Sunday’s shooting was an unpredictable incident between two people.

“In this particular circumstance, which lasted seconds, security was not on the train; it is very difficult to predict when a heat-of-the-moment incident will occur,” he said.

