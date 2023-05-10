MAPLEWOOD — A Maplewood police officer was charged Tuesday with possessing child pornography.

Maplewood police Officer Cory Younger was suspended without pay, according to the department. He's been charged with one count of possessing child pornography.

A St. Louis County officer wrote he received a tip from the Center of Missing and Exploited Children that Younger had more than 700 images of child pornography.

The officer then interviewed Younger on Monday, and wrote that he admitted to possessing the photos. Younger was arrested that day and remained in jail at the St. Louis County Justice Center on Wednesday morning.

"The Maplewood Police Department holds our officers to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and believes that all members of the department must abide by the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics in both our professional and personal lives," Chief Matthew Nighbor said in a statement. "We take these allegations very seriously."