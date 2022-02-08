Maplewood police investigating fatal shooting

Updated Tuesday night with details on the shooting.

MAPLEWOOD — A man was fatally shot in the 2600 block of Bellevue Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was found in an alleyway just before 4:30 p.m., and pronounced dead at an area hospital, said Lt. Matt Nighbor, the city's acting police chief. No suspects were in custody, but police are talking to multiple witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, Nighbor added.

A section of Bellevue Avenue remained closed between Manchester Avenue and Lyndover Place into the evening while the investigation was underway.

The site of the shooting is just north of Manchester Avenue.