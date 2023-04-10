MAPLEWOOD — The City of Maplewood will pay $3.25 million in a class action settlement alleging the municipality ran a debtors' prison, unconstitutionally jailing at least 7,000 people.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2016 and settled last week, includes over $1.2 million dollars in attorney fees and litigation costs, according to court documents. That is in addition to around 27,000 payouts to people who were jailed or fined between Nov. 1, 2011, and Nov. 8, 2021.

"We're pleased that we've reached a settlement which will allow for some compensation and justice for the thousands affected by Maplewood's challenged practices," Maureen Hanlon, lead attorney for ArchCity, said in a statement.

The nonprofit law firm said that since it filed the suit, Maplewood’s municipal court revenue has decreased 64% and the number of tickets issued has decreased 70%.

Between 2011 and 2021, the firm said Maplewood's police department issued 84,906 tickets and their municipal court generated $6.4 million in revenue.

"I mean we got treated bad," Frank Williams, a lead plaintiff in the suit, said in a statement. ArchCity said Williams was ticketed for failing to produce an insurance identification card and jailed for two weeks, not because of the ticket but because he could not afford to pay.

"For years, the Maplewood police wrote thousands of tickets to raise millions of dollars in revenue... This resulted in poor people, and mostly Black people, being jailed for days at a time until Maplewood had extorted as much money as possible from them," Nathanial Carroll, senior staff attorney for Arch City, said in a statement.

Settlement checks will be mailed in June. Plaintiffs can check their address on file before then at maplewoodclassaction.com or by calling 1-88-477-1779.

“The city, working with its insurers, is satisfied to resolve this matter in a way that is practical for the city and its residents," Maplewood city manager Michael Reese wrote in a comment.