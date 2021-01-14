March trial still on for current, former St. Louis cops accused of role in beating of colleague

ST. LOUIS — Federal officials are still planning on holding the criminal trial on March 15 for one current and two former St. Louis police officers accused of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague.

In an hourlong status conference held via Zoom on Thursday to hash out details of the trial, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry told lawyers for Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers that prospective jurors would receive a questionnaire ahead of time about whether they had fears of COVID-19 or issues associated with it.

Federal court officials in July established procedures to allow trials to resume, including a mask requirement, social distancing and the installation of plexiglass panels. But trials were suspended again when the pandemic worsened.

Perry will also ask jurors, at the request of prosecutors and defense lawyers, whether they have been involved in protest activity, including Black Lives Matter demonstrations or pro-police Blue Lives Matter rallies. Myers' lawyer Scott Rosenblum also mentioned the recent pro-Donald Trump "Stop the Steal" rallies.