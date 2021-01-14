March trial still on for current, former St. Louis cops accused of role in beating of colleague

ST. LOUIS — Federal officials are still planning on holding the criminal trial on March 15 for one current and two former St. Louis police officers accused of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague.
In an hourlong status conference held via Zoom on Thursday to hash out details of the trial, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry told lawyers for Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers that prospective jurors would receive a questionnaire ahead of time about whether they had fears of COVID-19 or issues associated with it.
Federal court officials in July established procedures to allow trials to resume, including a mask requirement, social distancing and the installation of plexiglass panels. But trials were suspended again when the pandemic worsened.
Perry will also ask jurors, at the request of prosecutors and defense lawyers, whether they have been involved in protest activity, including Black Lives Matter demonstrations or pro-police Blue Lives Matter rallies. Myers' lawyer Scott Rosenblum also mentioned the recent pro-Donald Trump "Stop the Steal" rallies.
Boone rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that could have meant seven to nine years in prison under advisory sentencing guidelines, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin said during the hearing. Myers also rejected a proposed plea that did not outline his possible sentence. Korte never requested a plea proposal, Costantin said.
Costantin said she expected it will take four days for prosecutors to present their case. Evidence will include videos, text messages exchanged by officers before and after the incident, and testimony of about 25 witnesses, including a former co-defendant Randy Hays. Hays previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law and admitted hitting Officer Luther Hall with a baton and shoving him to the ground. Another former officer, Bailey Colletta, admitted lying to the FBI and a federal grand jury about Hall’s assault.
Korte's lawyer John Rogers said he may have a voice recognition expert testify to counter claims that Korte's voice was caught on tape during the attack, and Rosenblum said lawyers may seek the testimony of a former federal prosecutor from Washington who conducted the majority of interviews with officers.
Hall was working undercover at a Sept. 17, 2017, protest that followed the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge. Prosecutors say other officers mistook Hall for a protester and beat him and arrested him without probable cause. Officers had exchanged texts ahead of time expressing “excitement about using unjustified force against (protesters) and going undetected while doing so,” the indictment says.
The trial has been delayed before, both after Korte was added to the case and due to the pandemic.
Korte is still with the department, a spokeswoman said. Myers and Boone left Aug. 1 and Hays and Colletta left in 2019.