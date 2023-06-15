LADUE — When Margaret Gilleo placed a small sign in her Ladue yard opposing the first Persian Gulf War 33 years ago, she didn’t expect that her modest act of protest would end up scoring a Constitutional victory for free speech and change her life.

But the saga of Gilleo’s sign is now taught in law and journalism classes after her lawsuit over Ladue’s attempt to bar it went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. She even met her husband along the way.

In the 1994 Supreme Court case, City of Ladue v. Gilleo, justices unanimously held that yard signs amounted to a distinct and important form of speech.

Though she was a principled woman, Gilleo maintained that it was Ladue that wouldn’t back down. The city ended up owing close to $500,000 in legal bills after its final court loss.

“I only filed it once,” Gilleo told reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court after her attorneys and those for Ladue argued their case in February 1994. “Ladue kept appealing it. The city brought it all this way.”

“I wanted to express my views on the Gulf War in my own yard by means of one small sign and that’s what I did,” she added.

Margaret Gilleo died at her home in Ladue on Thursday, June 8. She was 84.

She was born in St. Louis on Jan. 23, 1939, to Francis Joseph Pfeffer and Ruth Gander Pfeffer. She attended Villa Duchesne and Maryville College and taught music here before moving to New Jersey with her family. In the 1980s, she went back to school and earned an MBA from Columbia University in New York, where she worked for a time in finance. She returned to St. Louis in 1989 and later earned a master’s degree in theology from the Aquinas Institute and taught religion and ethics — most recently at Fontbonne University — before she retired.

Gilleo was active in environmental causes and was a member of the Sierra Club and a supporter of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center. In the 1960s, she opposed the Vietnam War and supported anti-war senator Eugene McCarthy in his bid for the 1968 Democratic Party nomination for president.

“She was always kind of rooting for a cause,” said her daughter, Lyle Seddon.

It was that same anti-war stance that prompted her in December 1990 to place a 24- by 36-inch sign in her yard with the words: “Say No to War in the Persian Gulf, Call Congress Now.”

It disappeared. She put up another one. It was knocked to the ground.

She reported it to the Ladue Police, who told her such signs were not allowed unless she got a permit from the city. So she applied for one, but the Ladue City Council denied her petition for a variance.

The American Civil Liberties Union took up her case and Gilleo sued in St. Louis federal court and won. She then put an 8.5- by 11-inch sign in the second story window of her home stating, “For Peace in the Gulf.”

But Ladue passed a new ordinance with a general prohibition on signs that weren’t real estate “for sale” signs. Ladue’s longtime mayor at the time, Edith Spink, said the ordinance was needed to protect affluent Ladue from clutter.

”I think aesthetics are extremely important,” Spink testified in federal court.

Gilleo won in federal appeals court and Ladue asked for its case to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. To the surprise of Gilleo’s lawyer, it agreed to hear the case.

“My jaw dropped,” Gerry Greiman, whose firm represented Gilleo on behalf of the ACLU, said when a Post-Dispatch reporter informed him 30 years ago that the high court would hear the case.

Greiman, now a Spencer Fane attorney, said he and Gilleo remained lifelong friends after the case. She moved out of the house where the case began about a year ago, and Greiman said she invited him and others over for photographs in the front yard before the move. They posed with the original sign, which she still had.

While some people may have developed a “mistaken image” of Gilleo as a rabble-rouser, Greiman said she was a delight and a dutiful citizen.

“Her sign went directly to the heart of what the First Amendment is all about,” he said.

She stayed active in public life, running for the Democratic Party nomination for the Missouri’s Second Congressional District in 1994, attending anti-war rallies for the second Iraq War and writing frequent letters to the editor published in the Post-Dispatch.

Gilleo is survived by three children and her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to St. Louis Classical Guitar and Catholic Relief Services.