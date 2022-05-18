Marine Corps veteran who faked blindness to embezzle $880,000 in disability gets probation

ST. LOUIS — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran received probation Wednesday for disability fraud stemming from false claims that he was blind from a 1974 service-related eye injury.

Charles Morgan, 67, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in February to one count of theft of government property. His plea agreement said he admitted embezzling more than $880,000 in Veterans Administration disability compensation from 2000 to 2020 for a service-connected eye injury that Morgan claimed caused total blindness.

However, Morgan passed vision tests to receive and hold a Missouri driver's license, drove vehicles and mowed his law without help, his plea agreement said. Federal agents watching Morgan said he walked into a restaurant by himself, looked into his wallet and at other patrons.

Investigators said they observed Morgan walking to a doctor's appointment using a cane and getting help from his wife, the plea agreement said. His medical providers told authorities his vision tests results would have rendered him unable to drive and that they believed Morgan had exaggerated his vision loss.

According to his plea agreement, Morgan told investigators his vision had deteriorated but not as bad as he claimed.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced Morgan to five years of probation and ordered him to pay $671,649.87 in restitution.

Morgan's lawyer declined comment.

