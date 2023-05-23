WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Marquette High School graduate on Tuesday afternoon appeared in court on charges that he intentionally crashed a U-Haul box truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House to "seize power, and be put in charge of the nation" even if it meant killing the president, according to court records.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, was arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property; and trespassing, according to the U.S. Park Police.

He smashed the box truck into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday at around 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Kandula then got out of the crashed U-Haul, a Secret Service agent wrote in an affidavit, and took a red and white swastika flag out of his backpack. Officers did not find any weapons or explosives on Kandula or in the truck.

The Chesterfield teenager told police in an interview his goal was to “get to the White House, seize power and be put in charge of the nation,” according to court documents. He said he admires Nazis’ “authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one-world order.”

He also told investigators he looked up to Adolf Hitler because he was a “strong leader” and he believes Nazis have a “great history,” according to the affidavit.

Kandula said he would seize control of the nation, a plan he’d had for six months, and would “kill the president if that’s what I have to do and hurt anyone that would stand in my way,” according to court documents.

Kandula on Tuesday appeared for an arraignment in D.C. Superior Court. The hearing was livestreamed. He appeared in cuffs, wearing a gray T-shirt and dark knee-length shorts, with public defender Theo Shaw.

Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe said because the case will be heard in federal court, Tuesday’s appearance was procedural to fulfill the law that requires a hearing in new cases within a certain amount of time.

Shaw asked Kandula be released on his own recognizance. Pipe declined to release him, saying he would remain detained until he appears in federal court on Wednesday.

Officers from the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department searched the truck after the crash. Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer at the scene picking up and inventorying several pieces of evidence from the truck, including the Nazi flag.

Kandula did not have an obvious online presence.

The 19-year-old's family lives in a new subdivision near Wild Horse Creek Road, in a two-story brick home on a street named Patchwork Fields overlooking a private lake and a playground.

Five pairs of shoes waited on the family’s front porch Tuesday, while people inside glanced out windows at four TV cameras set up on the sidewalk.

They didn’t come out. A man who said he was a relative answered the door and said he did not want to talk. The family had not yet hired a lawyer, he said then.

Two men in plainclothes carrying file folders and briefcases arrived at the home around 2 p.m., along with three other people. One man carried a briefcase stamped FBI “Evidence Response Team.” They went around to the backyard and entered the home through a sliding glass patio door.

The Rockwood School District confirmed Kandula graduated early from Marquette High School in January 2022. The district said he was on the student council as a sophomore and on the tennis team as a sophomore and junior.

Kandula had been in Washington D.C. for only a few hours on Monday before the crash. He told police he bought a one-way ticket and flew in from St. Louis around 8 p.m. and went directly to rent the U-Haul truck, according to charging documents.

A United States Park Police officer was parked nearby when he observed the U-Haul driving east before driving up onto the sidewalk. The officer saw him then strike the metal barriers twice.

That’s when officers said he got out of the truck and pulled the swastika flag out of his backpack, and police ordered him to get down on the ground. He was then arrested.

He later told police he felt he was successful, because he wanted to send a message to organizations like the Secret Service, the affidavit said.

“Either way, whether I got into the White House or not, my message was received,” Kandula told agents.