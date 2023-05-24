Police said Kandula outlined his plans in an interview with authorities. He said he admires Nazis’ “authoritarian nature, eugenics, and their one-world order,” according to court documents, and he pulled a red and white swastika flag out of his backpack after the crash.

He told investigators he admired Adolf Hitler because he was a “strong leader” and he believes Nazis have a “great history,” according to the affidavit. Kandula said he’d been planning for six months to take over the nation, and would “kill the president if that’s what I have to do and hurt anyone that would stand in my way."

Authorities said the teenager flew into Washington, D.C., from St. Louis with a one-way ticket Monday evening and rented the truck before the attempted attack.

Kandula's family lives in a new subdivision near Wild Horse Creek Road in Chesterfield, in a two-story brick home on a street named Patchwork Fields overlooking a private lake and a playground.

On Wednesday, the house was quiet and no one answered the door for a reporter. Three SUVs with men inside sat outside the home.

Five pairs of shoes waited on the family’s front porch Tuesday. On Wednesday, just one pair of sandals sat outside the front door.