Marquette High School evacuates, closes early 2 days in a row after threats

CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette High School on Friday was evacuated and dismissed early for the second day in a row after a threat was made against the school.

The school on Thursday closed early after a student said a photo was sent to their phone that showed an avatar on a social media account indicating someone was going to “bomb the school at 1:30 today.”

And on Friday, a message sent to parents just before noon said another social media threat against the school had been sent, and the school was closing early again. Friday's picture was of text, Rockwood School District spokeswoman Mary Lapak told the Post-Dispatch.

She said police were still investigating Friday afternoon and had not determined if the threats were related.

The photos were sent via AirDrop, which enables iPhone users to send photos, videos and other media to nearby iPhones. The file transfer is normally accompanied only by the name the sender has given to their iPhone.

Police and school staff on Thursday said they decided to evacuate and close the school to keep everyone safe. Police did not immediately respond to a request to for comment on Friday.

"Knowing the search would take some time given the size of MHS and taking the outdoor temperature into consideration, in conjunction with law enforcement we decided to dismiss MHS early following the evacuation," a message to parents read on Thursday.

They said police found nothing during a thorough search.

"We continue to encourage our students to share any concerns they have with staff, parents or another trusted adult," Thursday's message read. "That is exactly what happened today, and we are grateful to the student who came forward with their concerns."

No other Rockwood School District schools were closed.

This week's threats come as the region remains on high alert after a recent graduate opened fire the morning of Oct. 24 at St. Louis' Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

Seven others were wounded. Police stormed the school building within minutes, confronting and killing the gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, in a third-floor classroom.

Several copycat threats followed, and two teenage boys were arrested at Belleville East High School when one of them brought a gun one day after the shooting.

Belleville authorities were alerted by a parent who reported suspicious social media activity before school Oct. 25 that allegedly depicted the students handling a gun.

That same day, Hazelwood Police said they arrested a student with a handgun at Hazelwood West High School.

School officials in several districts around the region, including Ferguson-Florissant and University City, said they added extra security on campuses after fielding copycat threats.