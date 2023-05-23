WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Marquette High School graduate on Tuesday afternoon appeared in court on charges that he intentionally crashed a U-Haul box truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night to "seize power, and be put in charge of the nation," according to court records.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, was arrested on multiple charges, including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or member of their family; assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless driving; destruction of federal property; and trespassing, according to the U.S. Park Police.

The box truck's driver smashed into the barrier near the north side of Lafayette Square on Monday at around 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

On Tuesday Kandula appeared for an arraignment in D.C. Superior Court. The hearing was live streamed and he appeared in cuffs wearing a gray tee shirt and dark knee-length shorts with his public defender, Theo Shaw.

Officers from the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department searched the truck after the crash. Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer at the scene picking up and inventorying several pieces of evidence from the truck, including a Nazi flag.

Authorities offered no additional details about the possible motive and Kandula did not have an obvious online presence.

The 19-year-old's family lives in a new subdivision near Wild Horse Creek Road, in a two-story brick home on Patchwork Fields overlooking a private lake and a playground.

Five pairs of shoes waited on the family’s front porch Tuesday while people inside glanced out windows at four TV cameras set up on the sidewalk.

They didn’t come out. A man who said he was a relative answered the door and said he did not want to talk. The family had not yet hired a lawyer, he said then.

Two men in plainclothes carrying file folders and briefcases and three others arrived at the home around 2 p.m. One man carried a briefcase stamped FBI “Evidence Response Team.” They went around to the backyard and entered the home through a sliding glass patio door.

The Rockwood School District confirmed a student with Kandula’s name graduated early from Marquette High School in January 2022. The district said he was in student council as a sophomore and on the tennis team as a sophomore and junior.