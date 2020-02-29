Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen Monday after deadly shooting

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Residents will be able to return the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday for the first time since a deadly confrontation this week left one employee dead and another arrested for the shooting.

The popular center will be fully operational in a couple of weeks, with mainly only the North Gymnasium not available, according to a city spokesman.

For now, the center will close an hour earlier on weekdays, at 8:30 p.m.; weekend operating times will remain the same.

A chaplain will be available at the center for patrons affected by the shooting at 6 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.