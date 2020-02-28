Maryland Heights Community Center will reopen Monday following fatal shooting inside lobby

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Residents will be able to return the Maryland Heights Community Center on Monday for the first time since a deadly confrontation this week left one employee dead and another arrested for the shooting.
The popular center will be fully operational in a couple of weeks, with mainly only the North Gymnasium not available, according to a city spokesman.
For now, the center will close an hour earlier on weekdays, at 8:30 p.m.; weekend operating times will remain the same.
A chaplain will be available at the center for patrons affected by the shooting at 6 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday.
On Feb. 24, police say, Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette, was killed by her co-worker Michael J. Honkomp, who was reportedly upset because he was sent home early.
Maryland Heights Police Chief credited an officer for getting inside the building quickly and shooting Honkomp, who is now hospitalized.
Honkomp was charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.