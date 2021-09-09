Maryland Heights cop now facing federal child porn charge

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Maryland Heights police officer already facing a child enticement charge was indicted Wednesday on a federal child porn charge.

The indictment in U.S. District Court in St. Louis accuses Gregory Ortlip, 56, of soliciting child pornography last month. Ortlip, of O'Fallon, Missouri, is scheduled to plead not guilty to that charge Tuesday.

Last week, St. Louis County prosecutors said Ortlip was working a part-time job at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights on Aug. 9 when he messaged someone he believed to be a teenage girl and requested explicit photos. It was actually an officer with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, they said.

Federal charging documents say Ortlip was using Omegle, which randomly pairs users for anonymous chats, before they moved to text messages.

Ortlip later told Missouri Highway Patrol investigators that he'd received "a couple of nude pictures from a few underage girls," state court documents said.

Ortlip was charged Aug. 26 with enticement of a child or attempt to commit enticement of a child. He is no longer employed by Ranken Jordan.

Maryland Heights police have not responded to questions about Ortlip's status there.

