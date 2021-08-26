Maryland Heights employee admits $103,000 in credit card fraud

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of two Maryland Heights companies pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday and admitted spending $103,000 in company money to repay her credit card purchases.

Kasey T. Lehmkuhl, 27, fraudulently obtained eight credit cards in her name or the names of others from July 2016 to July 2020, including a company owner, Lehmkuhl’s grandmother and her young daughter, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed Dowd III said during Friday’s plea hearing. She paid for airline tickets, food, hotel rooms, rent, child care, car payments, furniture and other items.

Lehmkuhl then used funds from three bank accounts belonging to the companies to pay the credit card bills, Dowd said. She also forged an owner’s signature on company checks totaling $1,133.

Lehmkuhl was working as an office assistant at Lucas Stucco Stone & Brick and TVH Exterior at the time. She had access to information about the company bank accounts, the personal information of the companies’ owners and was responsible for accounting, payroll and other functions.

Lehmkuhl pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and two counts of bank fraud. She could face 15 to 21 months in prison under recommended federal guidelines when she’s sentenced Nov. 30.

