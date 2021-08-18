Maryland Heights man charged with killing man, dumping body in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Maryland Heights man fatally shot another last year, dumped his body and set fire to it, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Brandon C. Taylor, 34, of the 12400 block of Oberlin Court, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in the June 28, 2020, killing of Antirrill Johnson.

Johnson, 47, of the 5300 block of Kingshighway, was found dead about 6:15 a.m. that day in an alley in the 5900 block of Emma Avenue in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police at the time didn't describe Johnson's injuries in detail but charges say he had an apparent gunshot wound to the head and that his body was "completely charred on the front and sides." Johnson was pronounced dead there.

Witnesses told police Taylor shot Johnson multiple times in the 5300 block of Queens Avenue in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood and drove his body to Emma Avenue where he dumped Johnson's body in the back yard of a vacant home, charges said.

Police collected samples of Johnson's blood at the crime scene and also found his blood inside Taylor's vehicle, charges say.

