Maryland Heights man gets consecutive life terms without parole for fatally stabbing uncle, toddler

Malcom Mathis II, 33, and his son Malcom Mathis III, 22 months, were stabbed to death in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. A suspect was arrested Feb. 16, Maryland Heights police said.
Family members and friends signed posters before a candlelight vigil remembering Malcom B. Mathis II and his son, Malcom Mathis III, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018, at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Susan Mathis (left), widow of Malcom B. Mathis II and mother of Malcom Mathis III, is comforted during a candlelight vigil remembering the father and his son Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Darlene Mathis (right), mother of Malcom B. Mathis II and grandmother of Malcom Mathis III, is comforted by Maryland Heights major Mike Moeller before the start of a candlelight vigil remembering the father and his son Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Susan Mathis (right), widow of Malcom B. Mathis II and mother of Malcom Mathis III, is comforted before the start of a candlelight vigil remembering the father and his son Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Susan Mathis (right), widow of Malcom B. Mathis II and mother of Malcom Mathis III, is comforted before the start of a candlelight vigil remembering the father and his son Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Susan Mathis (center), widow of Malcom B. Mathis II and mother of Malcom Mathis III, is comforted during a candlelight vigil remembering the father and his son Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Darlene Mathis (right), mother of Malcom B. Mathis II and grandmother of Malcom Mathis III, is comforted before the start of a candlelight vigil remembering the father and his son Thursday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Maryland Heights Community Center. The two were killed in a domestic incident at the family home in Maryland Heights Thursday, Feb. 17, 2018, and Mathis' nephew, Traveon M. Sims, 20, of Maryland Heights, and Sims' girlfriend, Onyai S. Turner, 21, of St. Louis, have been charged in the killings. More than 300 people gathered for the remembrance. Photo by Sid Hastings
Traveon M. Sims, of Maryland Heights, was charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action in the death of his uncle and toddler cousin. His girlfriend, Onyai Turner, of St. Louis, was charged with murder and armed criminal action.
The judge added another 310 years combined for charges of stabbing Mathis II's 4-year-old daughter and 57-year-old mother-in-law and robbing Mathis II of his car and credit cards.
Mathis II's wife of six years, Susan Mathis, discovered the carnage in her Maryland Heights home after returning from studying for the bar exam, authorities said.
"My heart will never be whole again," she said Thursday via videoconference as Sims stood in the courtroom. "You took it all away for what? I miss them so much and you selfishly took them away. ... I will learn to forgive but I will never forget."
Authorities have said Sims had lived with the Mathis family, but had been kicked out several months before the attack.
Sims made no statement in court Thursday but his lawyer told the judge Sims was pleading guilty to spare his family a trial. Sims admitted that after the attack, he and his girlfriend took Mathis II's car and credit cards and used them to buy dinner at a McDonald's and book a hotel room in St. Louis. He also admitted taking and emptying a piggy bank that belonged to Malcom III and his older sister.
The attack in Mathis’ home left his daughter, then 4, and mother-in-law, then 57, seriously wounded. The elder Mathis also had been struck with a hammer. Sims had been kicked out of the Mathis home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue months earlier.
Relatives described the elder Mathis as a devoted father and a compassionate and caring husband who worked as an IT technician at Monsanto Co.
Turner's case is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch had sought the death penalty against Sims. McCulloch’s successor, Wesley Bell,is opposed to the death penalty.
