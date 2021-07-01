 Skip to main content
Maryland Heights man gets consecutive life terms without parole for fatally stabbing uncle, toddler
CLAYTON —  A Maryland Heights man will serve the rest of his life in prison for killing his uncle and 22-month-old cousin in a knife and hammer attack.

Traveon Sims, 24, pleaded guilty to 10 felonies including two counts of first-degree murder. Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker sentenced Sims to consecutive prison terms of life without parole for the murders of Sims' uncle Malcom Mathis II, 33, and Mathis' 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III, on Feb. 15, 2018.

The judge added another 310 years combined for charges of stabbing Mathis II's 4-year-old daughter and 57-year-old mother-in-law and robbing Mathis II of his car and credit cards.

Mathis II's wife of six years, Susan Mathis, discovered the carnage in her Maryland Heights home after returning from studying for the bar exam, authorities said.

"My heart will never be whole again," she said Thursday via videoconference as Sims stood in the courtroom. "You took it all away for what? I miss them so much and you selfishly took them away. ... I will learn to forgive but I will never forget."

Authorities have said Sims had lived with the Mathis family, but had been kicked out several months before the attack.

Sims made no statement in court Thursday but his lawyer told the judge Sims was pleading guilty to spare his family a trial. Sims admitted that after the attack, he and his girlfriend took Mathis II's car and credit cards and used them to buy dinner at a McDonald's and book a hotel room in St. Louis. He also admitted taking and emptying a piggy bank that belonged to Malcom III and his older sister.

The attack in Mathis’ home left his daughter, then 4, and mother-in-law, then 57, seriously wounded. The elder Mathis also had been struck with a hammer. Sims had been kicked out of the Mathis home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue months earlier.

Relatives described the elder Mathis as a devoted father and a compassionate and caring husband who worked as an IT technician at Monsanto Co.

Sims' then-girlfriend Onyai Turner is also facing charges that she helped plan the attacks.

Turner's case is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court. Former St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch had sought the death penalty against Sims. McCulloch’s successor, Wesley Bell, is opposed to the death penalty.

