Maryland Heights man gets consecutive life terms without parole for fatally stabbing uncle, toddler

CLAYTON — A Maryland Heights man will serve the rest of his life in prison for killing his uncle and 22-month-old cousin in a knife and hammer attack.

Traveon Sims, 24, pleaded guilty to 10 felonies including two counts of first-degree murder. Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker sentenced Sims to consecutive prison terms of life without parole for the murders of Sims' uncle Malcom Mathis II, 33, and Mathis' 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III, on Feb. 15, 2018.

The judge added another 310 years combined for charges of stabbing Mathis II's 4-year-old daughter and 57-year-old mother-in-law and robbing Mathis II of his car and credit cards.

Mathis II's wife of six years, Susan Mathis, discovered the carnage in her Maryland Heights home after returning from studying for the bar exam, authorities said.

"My heart will never be whole again," she said Thursday via videoconference as Sims stood in the courtroom. "You took it all away for what? I miss them so much and you selfishly took them away. ... I will learn to forgive but I will never forget."