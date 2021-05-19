Maryland Heights man gets more than 3 years for trying to prostitute woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Maryland Heights on Wednesday admitted trying to prostitute a woman in 2018, and was sentenced to three years and two months in prison and ordered to pay $87,000 in restitution.
Carron Primus, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a sex trafficking charge, and admitted meeting a woman through a phone app on Nov. 25, 2018. They met at a restaurant, and then traveled to Farmington, Missouri, where he had to take a drug test to comply with requirements after being released from prison after a 2015 federal prostitution case.
On the way, the pair discussed what the woman would need to work as a prostitute, including a phone number, ads and a hotel room.
Primus got a cellphone, posted ads online and arranged for a motel room in St. Louis County, prosecutors said.
Primus left the scene because he was on a location monitoring program related to his federal supervised release. The victim also eventually left, and the St. Louis County Human Trafficking Task Force was later alerted.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.