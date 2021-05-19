 Skip to main content
Maryland Heights man gets more than 3 years for trying to prostitute woman
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Maryland Heights on Wednesday admitted trying to prostitute a woman in 2018, and was sentenced to three years and two months in prison and ordered to pay $87,000 in restitution.

Carron Primus, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a sex trafficking charge, and admitted meeting a woman through a phone app on Nov. 25, 2018. They met at a restaurant, and then traveled to Farmington, Missouri, where he had to take a drug test to comply with requirements after being released from prison after a 2015 federal prostitution case.

On the way, the pair discussed what the woman would need to work as a prostitute, including a phone number, ads and a hotel room.

Primus got a cellphone, posted ads online and arranged for a motel room in St. Louis County, prosecutors said.

Primus left the scene because he was on a location monitoring program related to his federal supervised release. The victim also eventually left, and the St. Louis County Human Trafficking Task Force was later alerted. 

