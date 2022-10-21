Maryland Heights mother charged after toddler dies in fentanyl overdose

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Maryland Heights mother was charged Tuesday in the 2021 fentanyl overdose death of her 17-month-old child.

Kaylia Adams, 29, is facing one count of felony child abuse resulting in death in the overdose death of her son Blessed Adams.

The charges mark at least the fifth criminal case filed in the St. Louis region this year stemming from toddlers overdosing on fentanyl.

Charging documents allege Adams left the drug accessible and the toddler ingested it on June 2, 2021, at their apartment in the 2700 block of McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights.

The death was ruled a homicide with a cause of death listed as fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, according to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Other cases filed in 2022 related to child fentanyl overdoses include:

Maurice T. Warren, of St. Louis, was charged Oct. 8 after his 1-year-old picked up and swallowed a package of fentanyl in the backseat of his car in Florissant. The child survived.

Rquitta S. Abercrombie, of St. Louis, was charged in September with endangering the welfare of her 1-year-old son Jiovanni Dickson, who died of a fentanyl overdose while lying next to his mother in bed.

Jerome Jones and Destini McConnell were both charged with felony child endangerment in August after their baby girl overdosed on fentanyl. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and "will most likely suffer serious brain damage if she survives," police said.

Jerry Frederick Moorehead Jr., was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in June. His 22-month-old son, Tyler Moorehead, died after ingesting fentanyl at their Maryland Heights apartment.

Adams' bail was set at $250,000, cash only.

Maryland Heights police did not immediately answer questions this week about why Adams was charged more than a year after the death.