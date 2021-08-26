Maryland Heights officer charged with enticing a child after online sting

ST. LOUIS — A 56-year-old Maryland Heights police officer was charged Thursday after asking for explicit photos from an undercover investigator pretending to be a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

Police said Gregory Ortlip, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was working his part-time job at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights Aug. 9 when he messaged an officer with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who was masquerading as a teenage girl.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol interviewed Ortlip on Wednesday, where he admitted to receiving "a couple of nude pictures from a few underage girls," court documents said.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said the allegations were "deeply disturbing."

"Police officers are sworn to protect the public, not endanger us," he said.

Valerie Hoven, spokeswoman for Ranken Jordan, said Ortlip was no longer employed there as of Thursday and the hospital was "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

The Maryland Heights Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ortlip is being held in the St. Charles County jail on a $100,000 bail. He is facing a single charge of enticement of a child or attempt to commit enticement of a child, which carries a sentencing range of five to 30 years in prison.

