Maryland Heights police can't find man seen roaming street with long gun

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Police were unable to find a man spotted roaming a neighborhood street carrying a long gun Thursday morning.
Nearby schools were put on lockdown briefly. Police were called about 7:45 a.m. about a suspicious person in the area of Charleston and Colonial drives. At least one resident of the Brookside subdivision had reported seeing a man walking in the street carrying a rifle or other long gun.
About 45 minutes later, police told residents on Facebook that schools were reopening, buses were running normal routes and officers would remain at area schools awhile longer.
Maryland Heights police officer Terry Mancusi said in an email to the Post-Dispatch, "We did not locate a subject and schools are back open."
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.