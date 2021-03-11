 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maryland Heights police can't find man seen roaming street with long gun
0 comments

Maryland Heights police can't find man seen roaming street with long gun

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Police were unable to find a man spotted roaming a neighborhood street carrying a long gun Thursday morning.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown briefly. Police were called about 7:45 a.m. about a suspicious person in the area of Charleston and Colonial drives. At least one resident of the Brookside subdivision had reported seeing a man walking in the street carrying a rifle or other long gun.

About 45 minutes later, police told residents on Facebook that schools were reopening, buses were running normal routes and officers would remain at area schools awhile longer.

Maryland Heights police officer Terry Mancusi said in an email to the Post-Dispatch, "We did not locate a subject and schools are back open."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Riders react to bill that would allow concealed carry on public transit in Missouri

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports