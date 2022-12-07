Maryland Heights police officer shoots, kills man

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A Maryland Heights police officer shot and killed a man after they say the man charged toward officers with a weapon Wednesday evening.

Police did not identify the man, only saying he was 48 years old and that he charged toward officers with an undisclosed "edged weapon," according to St. Louis County police.

Both St. Louis County detectives and Maryland Heights officers were in Maryland Heights looking for the man, who Sgt. Tracey Panus said on Wednesday was wanted for felonies. She did not specify what felonies other than stating they were violent.

Officers saw the man walk out of a Dave & Buster's on Riverport Drive around 4 p.m., and Panus said officers identified themselves and tried to take the man into custody.

When the man refused and charged toward officers with the "edged weapon," an officer shot him.

The man died at a hospital, police say.

Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed to shooting to contact them.

Police said the officer involved is 46 years old and has 14 years of experience.

At least 800 of over 1,000 St. Louis County officers have body cameras, according to St. Louis County Police.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.