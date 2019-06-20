UPDATES throughout with more details; corrects location of apartment complex
A veteran Maryland Heights police officer was shot twice in the leg early Thursday while he and another officer were watching a parking lot for car break-ins, police siad.
The male officer was shot about 3:45 a.m. while he was at Bennington lace Apartments, said Officer Erica Stough of the Maryland Heights police department.
Police said that the wounded officer's partner returned fire but did not hit anyone.
The officer was reported to be stable at a hospital. The officer has been with the department for more than 10 years.
Police have made two arrests in the shooting but additional details of exactly what happened were not immediately avaialable.
The apartment complex is in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive; police asked people to avoid the area.
