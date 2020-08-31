 Skip to main content
Maryland Heights police say little about shooting at apartment complex
Maryland Heights police say little about shooting at apartment complex

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Police released few details Monday about a shooting late Sunday at the Bennington Heights apartment complex.

Officer Terry Mancusi, a department spokeswoman, said the incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the 2200 block of Basston Drive, off Bennington Place.

"We haven't released any information," Mancusi said. "There is no danger to the public or what-not."

She said no one was killed but she did not provide any details about what happened.

She said, "Right now there are some suspects in talking with our detectives."

She said the police chief would release details later Monday.

