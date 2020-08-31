Maryland Heights police say little about shooting call at apartment complex

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Police released few details Monday about a shooting late Sunday in the Bennington Heights apartment complex.

Officer Terry Mancusi, a department spokeswoman, said the incident was at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the 2200 block of Basston Drive, off Bennington Place.

"We haven't released any information," Mancusi said. "There is no danger to the public or what not."

She said no one was killed, but she did not provide details about what happened.

She said, "Right now there are some suspects in talking with our detectives."

She said the police chief would release details later in the day.