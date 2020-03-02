Maryland Heights reopens its community center a week after deadly attack

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The glass doors shattered by a gunman's rage are replaced by plexiglass now. Drywall marred by bullet holes has been patched.

The Maryland Heights Community Center reopened at 5:30 a.m. today, a week after front-desk attendant Maria Lucas was shot dead there.

Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller was at the center's reopening.

"Naturally there was some grief," the mayor said, "but everybody went about their normal workouts."

Moeller said one difference that regulars might notice in the community center is that the registration desk has been moved closer to the front door. People have left flowers on the desk where Lucas worked.

The popular center at 2300 McKelvey Road will be fully operational in a couple of weeks, with mainly only the North Gymnasium not available, according to a city spokesman. For now, the center will close an hour earlier on weekdays, at 8:30 p.m.; weekend operating times will remain the same.