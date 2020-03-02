Maryland Heights reopens its community center a week after deadly attack

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The glass doors shattered by a gunman's rage are replaced by plexiglass now. Drywall marred by bullet holes has been patched.
The Maryland Heights Community Center reopened at 5:30 a.m. today, a week after front-desk attendant Maria Lucas was shot dead there.
Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller was at the center's reopening.
"Naturally there was some grief," the mayor said, "but everybody went about their normal workouts."
Moeller said one difference that regulars might notice in the community center is that the registration desk has been moved closer to the front door. People have left flowers on the desk where Lucas worked.
The popular center at 2300 McKelvey Road will be fully operational in a couple of weeks, with mainly only the North Gymnasium not available, according to a city spokesman. For now, the center will close an hour earlier on weekdays, at 8:30 p.m.; weekend operating times will remain the same.
Part-time janitor Michael Honkomp is charged with Lucas' murder. Police said Honkomp killed Lucas because he was angry he was being sent home early.
Honkomp was then shot several times by a Maryland Heights police officer. Officials heralded the officer's quick actions and said he may have saved other lives. Moeller said the city "absolutely" will be honoring the officer for his bravery.
Moeller said the permanent replacement glass for the front doors is on order, and workers still need to finish painting.
A chaplain will be stationed at the community center on Monday. The city also plans to have counselors at the center on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The city already hosted two days of counseling.
Lucas, 45, lived in Olivette. Her family has scheduled a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust Street in St. Louis.
The Maria Lucas Family Fund is set up at Commercial Bank. Donations can be made at these locations: 2330 Westport Plaza Drive; 400 West Washington Street in Florissant; 703 Long Road Crossing Drive in Chesterfield; and 2197 South Mason Road in Manchester.