Masked gunman orders St. Louis bar patrons to the ground in late-night holdup

ST. LOUIS — A masked gunman ordered patrons of a St. Louis bar to the ground late Thursday night in a robbery.

No injuries were reported in the holdup at the Grey Fox Pub shortly before midnight. The pub is in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, at 3503 Spring Avenue.

Police said the suspect is a black man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He had a thin build and wore a black hooded sweatshirt, a green mask, camouflage pants and black and white shoes.

After ordering patrons to the ground, the robber took money from the cash register and one customer. He then ran away. Police said the customer who gave the robber his money left before officers arrived.

Crime in Tower Grove South from July to December was up 13% when compared to the same six-month period a year ago, according to crime statistics.