ST. LOUIS — Police have no one in custody in Sunday's shooting of a cashier at Beirut Market in the city's Tower Grove South neighborhood.
The cashier, a 47-year-old man, told police a man wearing a mask walked into the market at 3765 Gravois Ave. at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday and shot him.
The cashier drove himself to a hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his arm and torso. He was stable but his medical condition was not released.
St. Louis police said the gunman is described as a black man who is about 25 to 35 years old. He wore a white mask. The gunman had a medium build and medium complexion. He wore a dark jacket, black and white jogging pants and black and white tennis shoes.
Police did not provide a motive for the attack.
From June to November, crime in the Tower Grove South neighborhood was up about 7% compared to the same six-month period last year, according to crime statistics.