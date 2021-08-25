 Skip to main content
Masked man with machete still sought day after attack in Jefferson County
0 comments

Masked man with machete still sought day after attack in Jefferson County

{{featured_button_text}}

HOUSE SPRINGS — Police plan to seek charges Wednesday against a man still on the loose after an attack with a machete, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Investigators were still searching for the 31-year-old man from High Ridge, although they aren't continuing the large-scale manhunt they conducted Tuesday near State Highway MM.

The man is accused of swinging a machete inside a gas station, hurting a customer, and then side-swiping a school bus with his car as he escaped Tuesday afternoon. The gas station-convenience store was near High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road

In a video posted on the House Springs community forum Facebook page, the suspect was shirtless and wearing a ski mask when he entered the store. He swung the machete at a customer in the store, and the customer suffered a small cut on his cheek. The customer fought back, throwing beer bottles at the suspect, police said. 

The suspect, cut by the broken glass, was bloodied when he ran from the store. He got into his car and drove south on Highway 30, then sideswiped the school bus at Highway 30 and State Highway MM. No children were hurt. The man crashed and ran into some woods.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said deputies searching in woods near Highway MM found blood droplets. Bissell said they think the man is still alive though they stopped the manhunt. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What is ‘Back to School’ going to look like in 2021?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News