Masked man with machete still sought day after attack in Jefferson County

HOUSE SPRINGS — Police plan to seek charges Wednesday against a man still on the loose after an attack with a machete, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Investigators were still searching for the 31-year-old man from High Ridge, although they aren't continuing the large-scale manhunt they conducted Tuesday near State Highway MM.

The man is accused of swinging a machete inside a gas station, hurting a customer, and then side-swiping a school bus with his car as he escaped Tuesday afternoon. The gas station-convenience store was near High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road

In a video posted on the House Springs community forum Facebook page, the suspect was shirtless and wearing a ski mask when he entered the store. He swung the machete at a customer in the store, and the customer suffered a small cut on his cheek. The customer fought back, throwing beer bottles at the suspect, police said.