Masked man with machete still sought day after attack in Jefferson County

HOUSE SPRINGS — Police plan to seek charges Wednesday against a man still on the loose after an attack with a machete, said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Investigators were still searching for the 31-year-old man from High Ridge, although they aren't continuing the large-scale manhunt they conducted Tuesday near State Highway MM.
The man is accused of swinging a machete inside a gas station, hurting a customer, and then side-swiping a school bus with his car as he escaped Tuesday afternoon. The gas station-convenience store was near High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road
In a video posted on the House Springs community forum Facebook page, the suspect was shirtless and wearing a ski mask when he entered the store. He swung the machete at a customer in the store, and the customer suffered a small cut on his cheek. The customer fought back, throwing beer bottles at the suspect, police said.
The suspect, cut by the broken glass, was bloodied when he ran from the store. He got into his car and drove south on Highway 30, then sideswiped the school bus at Highway 30 and State Highway MM. No children were hurt. The man crashed and ran into some woods.