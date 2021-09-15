Massage therapist at Brentwood spa convicted of sodomy

BRENTWOOD — A massage therapist has been convicted by a St. Louis County jury of sodomy for assaulting a customer in 2019, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Jinan Hu, 55, was convicted of second-degree sodomy, a felony. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
A woman told police that on Feb. 20, 2019, she went to Happy Feet Day Spa in Brentwood for a scheduled massage, and Hu made unwanted sexual contact with her, prosecutors said.
Hu faces the possibility of jail time at his Oct. 22 sentencing, and must register as a sex offender with the state of Missouri.
