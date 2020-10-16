Massive warehouse fire in Old North St. Louis fills sky with smoke for miles

ST. LOUIS — A massive fire engulfed a vacant warehouse in Old North St. Louis on Friday, causing the building to collapse and filling the sky with smoke that could be seen for miles.

About 60 firefighters were called to the three-alarm fire just before 1:30 p.m. at the one-block-square warehouse on the corner of North 13th Street and Howard Street.

No one was injured and the flames were under control by about 2 p.m., St. Louis fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said at the scene.

Two sides of the building collapsed within five minutes as the fire moved through the building quickly due to the age of the structure and strong winds, Jenkerson said.

A few buildings to the east of the warehouse also suffered some fire damage from smaller fires started by embers, Jenkerson said.

The warehouse fire came just after another blaze erupted at a vacant dwelling at 1516 St. Louis Avenue less than a mile away. That fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. in a building attached to a one-story warehouse.

That fire was under control by around 12:45 p.m. and crews soon noticed heavy smoke in the distance and responded to the second, larger fire at the warehouse, according to the department.