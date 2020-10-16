Massive warehouse fire in Old North St. Louis fills sky with smoke for miles

People watch as firefighters try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters rinse off under the water as they try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
A man takes a video on his phone as firefighters try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
A wall collapses at a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
A firefighter uses a hose to try and control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
Firefighters try to control a warehouse fire at on the corner of N. 13th St. and Howard St. in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. The building was vacant and no injuries were reported. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — A massive fire engulfed a vacant warehouse in Old North St. Louis on Friday, causing the building to collapse and filling the sky with smoke that could be seen for miles.
About 60 firefighters were called to the three-alarm fire just before 1:30 p.m. at the one-block-square warehouse on the corner of North 13th Street and Howard Street.
No one was injured and the flames were under control by about 2 p.m., St. Louis fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said at the scene.
Two sides of the building collapsed within five minutes as the fire moved through the building quickly due to the age of the structure and strong winds, Jenkerson said.
A few buildings to the east of the warehouse also suffered some fire damage from smaller fires started by embers, Jenkerson said.
The warehouse fire came just after another blaze erupted at a vacant dwelling at 1516 St. Louis Avenue less than a mile away. That fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. in a building attached to a one-story warehouse.
That fire was under control by around 12:45 p.m. and crews soon noticed heavy smoke in the distance and responded to the second, larger fire at the warehouse, according to the department.
Jenkerson said it wasn't immediately clear what started either fire or if there was a connection between the two.
Department spokesman Garon Mosby said in a video posted to the fire department's Twitter page that firefighters had been dispatched to the scene of the second fire at 1600 13th Street several times before for smaller fires.
"It is a bit peculiar that you have this much fire this time of day in a very noticeable area," he said.
The fire at the warehouse on 13th will continue to burn through the afternoon, Jenkerson said.
St. Louis property records show the warehouse is owned by NorthSide Regeneration, the controversial company started by developer Paul McKee that owns large swaths of north St. Louis.
In 2009, the city approved several hundred million dollars of potential subsidies for McKee’s NorthSide project, which envisioned $8 billion of new housing, retail, offices and other developments in a 1,500-acre area of the city.
More than 10 years later, McKee’s completed projects in the area have been limited to a $20 million grocery and gas station on North Tucker Boulevard finished last year.
Cheyenne Boone of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
