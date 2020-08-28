Maximum sentence sought for Missouri woman who directed plan to encase disabled man’s body in concrete

DeBrodie spent his last days in a small basement room with no access to running water, sunlight, or fresh air, according to the memo.

Paulo and her husband each told police that they eventually asked DeBrodie’s housemate to carry him to an upstairs bathroom and place him under running water. Paulo said she watched DeBrodie stop breathing but neither she nor her husband provided medical aid or called for help, according to memo.

Instead, DeBrodie was left in the bathtub until the smell grew too strong.

In her plea agreement, Mary Paulo admitted to helping Sherry Paulo place DeBrodie into a trash can, which was loaded into a wooden crate and filled with concrete. Sherry Paulo, her husband and their son, Anthony R.K. Flores, took the crate to a storage unit, Anthony R.K. Flores admitted in his plea agreement.

The Callaway County medical examiner’s office was unable to determine an exact cause of death but ruled his death a homicide.

Between September 2016 and April 2017, Sherry Paulo lied about DeBrodie’s whereabouts and filed daily reports on his activities. She also submitted false Medicaid claims worth $106,795, Woolery wrote.