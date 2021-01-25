'Mayor Footloose' bans dancing, loud music on some blocks of downtown St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — The mayor of St. Charles on Monday announced that dancing and "amplified music" are banned in three blocks of the city's downtown district in an effort to curb crime in the area.

The ban applies to businesses with liquor licenses in the 100-300 blocks of North Main Street, Mayor Dan Borgmeyer announced at a news conference Monday.

Downtown St. Charles has had a few instances of violence in recent months, including a fatal shooting in December in the 200 block of North Main.

Borgmeyer and St. Charles Police Chief Ray Juegnst noted Monday that most of those incidents happened around closing time for bars and nightclubs.