'Mayor Footloose' bans dancing, loud music on some blocks of downtown St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — The mayor of St. Charles on Monday announced that dancing and "amplified music" are banned in three blocks of the city's downtown district in an effort to curb crime in the area.
The ban applies to businesses with liquor licenses in the 100-300 blocks of North Main Street, Mayor Dan Borgmeyer announced at a news conference Monday.
Downtown St. Charles has had a few instances of violence in recent months, including a fatal shooting in December in the 200 block of North Main.
Borgmeyer and St. Charles Police Chief Ray Juegnst noted Monday that most of those incidents happened around closing time for bars and nightclubs.
Borgmeyer said the city's zoning code does not include nightclubs as a permitted use, so the move to ban dancing and loud music is an enforcement of long-standing code that had not been enforced until now. Failure to comply with the rules, Borgmeyer said, would result in further action, including revoking a business' liquor license.
"We are asking for our businesses' cooperation in this matter for the safety of our residents and visitors," Borgmeyer said. "We do not want to have to mandate early closing times or other measures to further control the situation."
Borgmeyer in September instituted the same dancing and music ban for businesses on North Main. He said at the time it would be lifted when coronavirus restrictions ended in St. Louis and St. Louis County, because people were driving from those areas to St. Charles because of St. Charles County's softer restrictions.
St. Louis County returned to indoor dining on Jan. 4. St. Louis had imposed capacity restrictions, rather than banning indoor dining.
St. Charles County on Nov. 24 instituted an 11 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs to contain the spread of the coronavirus. That curfew was lifted Jan. 12.
Other recent measures to curb crime in downtown St. Charles include closing a section of North Main to vehicle traffic and increasing police presence in the area.
No one from Lloyd and Harry’s, Quintessential Dining and Nightlife and Tony’s on Main immediately responded to messages seeking comment Monday. Borgmeyer identified those businesses as problems when he banned dancing and loud music in September.
Alluding to the September order, Borgmeyer said Monday that he hadn't earned the nickname "Mayor Footloose" by accident, referencing a 1984 movie about a town that banned rock music and dancing.
Borgmeyer noted that there are places in St. Charles and St. Charles County where people can go to dance, but that the nightclubs on North Main were the ones causing problems.
Borgmeyer also said the St. Charles City Council was evaluating the city's existing liquor ordinance and moving with "all haste" to finalize and pass a revised ordinance that contains a disciplinary point system for businesses that hold a liquor license, accompanied by a liquor license review board.
Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed.