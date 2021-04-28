Mayor Jones signs order to gather St. Louis jail and police complaint data, close oversight loophole

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at collecting citizen jail and police complaint data and closing a loophole that’s limited a police oversight board for years.

Jones’ order compels the police department to provide the mayor and Public Safety Director Dan Isom with data on all citizen complaints since 2016, and it directs the city’s Department of Corrections to gather all complaints from detainees at the city’s two jails since 2017.

Corrections staff will also be required to submit information on all COVID-19 tests and cases in the jails.

The information must be submitted by May 10.

The order, which also mandates police give the Civilian Oversight Board access to all civilian misconduct complaints, is Jones’ latest move toward fulfilling campaign promises of police and corrections accountability.

According to the order, the department had been taking advantage of a loophole in how civilian complaints are submitted as a way to avoid sending all complaints to the seven-member board.