 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor signs bill repealing St. Louis ban on possessing small amounts of marijuana
0 comments

Mayor signs bill repealing St. Louis ban on possessing small amounts of marijuana

{{featured_button_text}}
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Signs Board Bill 132, Repealing, Discriminatory Marijuana Possession in the City of St. Louis

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones speaks before signing a bill repealing city ordinances that make it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in the rotunda at St. Louis City Hall. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed the bill in November. The bill also bars police from enforcing state and federal laws against possession of small amounts or of marijuana paraphernalia, with certain exceptions. From left to right stands Alderman Brandon Bosley, 3rd Ward; Alderman Jesse Todd, 18th Ward; Alderman Bill Stephens. 12th Ward; Mayor Jones and Alderman Bret Narayan, 24th Ward. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS  — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Monday signed a recently passed bill that repeals city ordinances making it illegal to possess 35 grams or less of marijuana.

“Enforcing stringent marijuana laws diverts our police resources from addressing the most violent crime,” Jones said at a news conference in the City Hall rotunda before signing the bill.

She also said the repeal will reduce racial disparities in policing, noting that 82% of people arrested in the city on marijuana-related charges in the past three years were Black.

The measure also states that the smell or presence of marijuana no longer can be sole probable cause for search and arrest. The bill also prohibits police from enforcing state and federal laws against possession of small amounts with certain exceptions.

The bill’s sponsor, Alderman Bret Narayan, 24th Ward, said he and other supporters decided against including a provision to expunge past convictions after checking with city attorneys.

“After lengthy discussions with our legal department, we felt that this bill was as far as we could push at the local level,” he said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Funeral service honors St. Louis County detective killed in crash

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News