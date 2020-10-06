McCloskeys' lawyer says St. Louis couple indicted on gun, tampering charges

Outside the Carnahan Courthouse on Tuesday, Mark McCloskey criticized the City Counselor's Office for opting against prosecuting protesters for trespassing in Portland Place, a private, gated street. He said the city's "leftist" government is targeting him and his wife "for doing no more than exercising our 2nd Amendment rights."

"The government chooses to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our right to defend ourselves, our home, our property and our family and now we're getting drug here time after time after time and for what?" Mark McCloskey said. "We didn't fire a shot. People were violently protesting in front of our house and screaming death threats and threats of rape and threats of arson. Nobody gets charged but we get charged."