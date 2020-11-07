McCloskeys sue UPI, photographer over iconic image confronting protesters

They have received death threats, and additional protesters have come to their property, the McCloskeys say in their lawsuit.

"Defendants acted outrageously and beyond all reasonable bounds of decency, with their conduct regarded as atrocious and intolerable by any member of a civilized society," they write in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows UPI's consideration of its own copyright actions against the couple. The news service said recently it was considering whether to send a "cease and desist" order to the couple because of their use of the UPI photo as part of a personal greeting card.

Newspaper photographers are allowed to capture images from public rights of way. The McCloskeys live on a private street and have argued that protesters were trespassing.

They have been charged in St. Louis with unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering related to the June incident. No one was hurt, and the McCloskeys have pleaded not guilty in a case that has become a political lightning rod, with Republican Gov. Mike Parson vowing to pardon them if they are convicted. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, also a Republican, intervened in the case in an attempt to have it dismissed.