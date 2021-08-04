McKinley Bridge closed after shooting, crash involving police

VENICE, Ill. — The McKinley Bridge was closed Wednesday morning after an apparent shooting and crash about 3 a.m. and an officer calling for help.

The Illinois State Police said police in St. Clair County reported an officer injured after trying to stop a car on the bridge.

The incident that ended on the bridge began at a Bottoms Up nightclub in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Brooklyn police said the suspect vehicle had hit an officer and was described as a red Dodge Charger with temporary Illinois tags and a black front end. It was last seen heading into Missouri from the McKinley Bridge.

Authorities have not confirmed that or released details about injuries, if any, or said which police agencies were involved. Several police agencies and ambulances were still on the scene at sunrise Wednesday.

A television news helicopter showed at least two passenger cars crashed on the bridge, one wedged between two police cars, and numerous evidence markers placed on the bridge span.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

