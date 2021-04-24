 Skip to main content
Medical emergency blamed in fatal Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man was killed Friday when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle driven by a man having a medical emergency, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Robert E. Duke, 57, was on a 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle headed westbound on Route MM at 5:46 p.m. when he was struck by a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup driven eastbound by James F. Hassler, 50, of Dittmer. The patrol said Dittmer had a medical emergency, causing him to cross the center of the road. His vehicle struck Duke's, then went off the left side of the road and overturned.

Duke was pronounced dead at the scene, east of Hillsboro House Springs Road.

