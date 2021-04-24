Medical emergency blamed in fatal Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man was killed Friday when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle driven by a man having a medical emergency, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Robert E. Duke, 57, was on a 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle headed westbound on Route MM at 5:46 p.m. when he was struck by a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup driven eastbound by James F. Hassler, 50, of Dittmer. The patrol said Dittmer had a medical emergency, causing him to cross the center of the road. His vehicle struck Duke's, then went off the left side of the road and overturned.