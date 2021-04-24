Medical emergency blamed in fatal Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man was killed Friday when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle driven by a man having a medical emergency, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Robert E. Duke, 57, was on a 2009 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle headed westbound on Route MM at 5:46 p.m. when he was struck by a 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup driven eastbound by James F. Hassler, 50, of Dittmer. The patrol said Dittmer had a medical emergency, causing him to cross the center of the road. His vehicle struck Duke's, then went off the left side of the road and overturned.
Duke was pronounced dead at the scene, east of Hillsboro House Springs Road.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.