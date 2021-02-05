Medical office owner gets 9 years in prison for kickback scheme

ST. LOUIS — The owner of a medical office was sentenced to nine years in prison Friday for his role in a $4.7 million fraud and kickback scheme.

Denis J. Mikhlin, 41, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in August to charges of conspiracy, obtaining oxycodone and other opioid drugs by fraud and deceit, receiving illegal kickbacks and health care fraud.

Prosecutors say Mikhlin conspired with doctors to write illegal prescriptions for opioids and other drugs to patients with no medical need, including some who were selling or abusing the drugs. He also recruited patients, including some who gave drugs to Mikhlin, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say the scheme cost the Medicare and Medicaid programs $4.7 million in medically unnecessary prescription drugs and drug tests

Mikhlin was among 12 people, including two doctors and a chiropractor, indicted last year. Six others have pleaded guilty, prosecutors said, and will all be sentenced in May.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.