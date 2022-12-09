Meet Larry Boone, one of 4 finalists for St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS — Larry Boone spent more than 30 years with the Norfolk, Virginia, police department, where he served as chief for five years. He’s a police reform advocate, and he left Norfolk abruptly after a news conference he didn’t attend.

This is the first of four profiles highlighting finalists for St. Louis police chief. The next will publish Saturday.

Boone is now one of four finalists to be St. Louis’ next police chief. He said his experience in Norfolk, a city similar to here in both population and demographics, makes him the right fit to be the city’s next top cop. In a town hall Tuesday, he said he helped reduce crime in Norfolk by 25%, improve community relations and strengthen the department’s internal culture.

“I think I bring a certain set of skills to this environment,” he said Tuesday. “I am an urban city chief. I understand urban challenges. I grew up in that environment and (spent) my professional career in Norfolk, which looks like St. Louis. ... I think you’ll find me very personable. I think you’ll find me very engaged.”

St. Louis officials have said they will announce a new police chief by the end of the year. If Boone is hired, he’ll take on a department with large staffing vacancies in a city where the homicide rate is among the highest in the country and the government is rife with political divides.

Despite his tenure in Virginia, Boone unexpectedly retired from Norfolk’s police department in April, causing confusion among some city officials who are still unsure why he left.

When reached by phone Wednesday, Boone declined to comment because he was still only a candidate for the St. Louis job.

Boone gained national attention in the summer of 2020 when he joined a local protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. He backed police reform proposals, including the creation of a civilian oversight board and the reallocation of some of his department’s budget toward helping people struggling with mental health issues, drug abuse and homelessness.

Norfolk’s city manager announced Boone’s departure two days before Boone’s official retirement in a hastily planned, two-minute news conference Boone did not attend, according to local news outlets. The city manager, Larry “Chip” Filer, said he couldn’t explain why the chief wasn’t there for the news conference and couldn’t remember if he’d asked him to attend.

Norfolk City Council member Paul Riddick told the Post-Dispatch he wasn’t sure what prompted Boone’s retirement, but suspected it had to do with Filer.

Filer was sworn in in September 2019, almost three years after Boone became chief.

“I don’t know about their working relationship,” Riddick said Wednesday. “Filer had never been a city manager before. I really don’t think he had enough experience to evaluate Boone on a professional level.”

Filer and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander through a spokesman declined to comment on Boone or his retirement.

Riddick and other Norfolk officials noted that Boone had applied for other positions in northern Virginia during his time as Norfolk’s police chief. He is also one of four finalists for the position of police chief in Cincinnati, according to local news outlets.

Boone joined the Norfolk Police Department in 1989 and climbed the ranks before he was appointed deputy chief in September 2015. A little more than a year later, in December 2016, he was appointed chief.

The Norfolk Police Department is budgeted to employ 755 officers, but in April local outlets reported it had a vacancy rate of 25.5% or about 190 open positions.

Similarly, the St. Louis police force decreased by about 150 officers, or 12%, in 2021, going from 1,286 at the end of 2020 to 1,137 by January. City officials cut the number of officer positions in the department from 1,348 to 1,286 officers for the 2022 fiscal year.

Like St. Louis, Norfolk has high rates of homicide and violent crime compared with cities of similar size. The city of about 244,000 saw 61 homicides in 2021, and has one of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the country.

Riddick, the Norfolk councilman, said Boone was a good officer and good police chief without, in his opinion, any notable weaknesses.

“Well, I tell you, I don’t know much about St. Louis, but I believe that Boone would do a good job,” he said.

During a town hall on Tuesday night, where a moderator asked each candidate questions about their vision and qualifications, Boone discussed negative interactions he had with police as a young Black man before joining the Norfolk Police Department in 1989 and becoming the first officer in the department to occupy all ranks within the agency throughout his career.

In addressing violent crime, Boone said in the past he’s focused on community engagement, particularly with young people.

“Folks, if you are looking for a savior or a miracle, police cannot do this alone. They just can’t do it alone,” he said.

He noted he’s ready to unconditionally support officers so long as they adhere to the constitution and department policy.

“I am ready to move this mountain if you’ll have me,” he said.

