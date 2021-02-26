Mehlville couple died of COVID-19, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A couple whose bodies were found in their Mehlville home last week died of COVID-19, authorities said Thursday.

St. Louis County police on Feb. 18 were called to the home in the 3500 block of Glen Bay Drive for a report of a sudden death. Officer Tracy Panus said a man and woman were found dead in the home.

Both had been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, and the couple's family told police that they both had been experiencing symptoms, police said.

"We have no reason to believe their deaths were caused by anything other than COVID-19 at this time," Panus said in a statement.

She said she didn't know who found the bodies and notified police.