Mehlville woman charged with setting condos on fire, killing her cat

MEHLVILLE — A woman was charged with first-degree arson Thursday after she admitted to investigators that she started a fire in her Mehlville condominium, resulting in damage to several units and the death of her cat, St. Louis County police said.

Fatima Sljivar, 38, of the 6900 block of Colonia Woods Drive in Mehlville, also was charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with animal abuse.

St. Louis County police and the Mehlville Fire Department responded to the eight-unit condominium complex before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The fire burned into two condo units and caused smoke damage to two others, and several residents had to jump from second-story windows to escape the fire. Two women suffered minor injuries while attempting to escape.

Sljivar initially stood in the street and stopped firetrucks from driving close enough to the building to put out the flames. Sljivar told police she lit paper on fire in her condo and called the blaze a "show." She told investigators she knew her cat was inside the condo and said the cat would be better off dying.

Sljivar was being held on $100,000 cash-only bail. She did not have an attorney listed in court records.

