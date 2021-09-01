Member of ring that robbed 20+ St. Louis-area businesses gets 14 years

ST. LOUIS — A member of a conspiracy that robbed at least 20 St. Louis-area businesses in 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison.
Markese D. Watkins, 29, of St. Louis, and five other men committed the robberies of pizza restaurants, sandwich shops, cellphone stores and other businesses from July 2018 through October 2018, prosecutors have said.
The robbers would typically enter the businesses armed with a purple handgun and a Mini Draco AK-47-style pistol, and would sometimes linger for 10 minutes or more to wait out the time delay on the business’ safe designed to foil robbers. Prosecutors said that delay drastically increased the danger to employees and customers.
In one robbery of a Papa John’s, Watkins pistol-whipped an employee before demanding cash from the register. A customer was at the counter waiting to pick up her pizza.
The robbers typically netted no more than a few hundred dollars.
Watkins was involved in 15 robberies and played an "integral role" in planning and carrying out robberies, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D'Agrosa said in a court filing. Watkins also disposed of evidence after the arrest of one of the co-conspirators, D'Agrosa said. Watkins pleaded guilty in February 2020 to a conspiracy charge, three armed robbery charges and two gun charges.
During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, held via Zoom, Watkins apologized to the robbery victims and his family. "I'm ready to become a better person,” he told U.S. District Judge Ronnie White.
Darnell Duncan, now 26, who was involved in three robberies, has been sentenced to seven and one-half years in prison, D'Agrosa said. Deandre Wings, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in five robberies. Kirk Torrence, 49, who was involved in four or five robberies, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Two await sentencing: Jeremy Wings, 30, who was involved in at least 16 robberies, and Lloyd Wings, 41, involved in 15 robberies, D'Agrosa said.