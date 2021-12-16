Memorable people Kim Bell met on the crime beat in 2021

Keep the van, just return the body.

That was the message William C. Harris had for thieves in February, after his funeral home's cargo van — with a dead woman in the back — was stolen outside a QuikTrip.

Harris took time out from his stressful day to talk with me about how the van went missing when a funeral home employee mistakenly left the engine running and went inside the store.

Many of the people I interview during a year of crime reporting are stressed. Or in mourning. Or dubious when a reporter starts asking questions about their loved one.

Here are some of the memorable people I spoke with in 2021 as I covered breaking news for the Post-Dispatch.