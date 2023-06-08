ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury convicted a man Thursday of first-degree murder for a July 2020 killing at bar in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Kennice Brock, 51, faced trial this week in the fatal shooting of Carl Netter at a barbecue outside of the Biker’s Corner bar on North Vandeventer Avenue.

Prosecutors argued Brock was flashing his gun and Netter tried to calm him down, but instead, Netter ended up dead. Defense attorneys, however, said Netter was harassing Brock and that Brock feared for his life so he fired his weapon, accidentally killing Netter.

The trial lasted three days and included testimony from multiple people who were at the bar that night and a video of the killing. In all, jurors took an afternoon to convict Brock.

“This was a story of love and hate that ends in a tragic murder,” prosecutor Srikant Chigurupati said.

Brock, of Memphis, Tennessee, showed up on July 15, 2020 at a barbecue with a friend from work, prosecutors said. Everybody at the bar was drinking. At one point, Brock stood up, took a step back and shot Netter twice in the leg. One of the wounds caused excessive bleeding. Netter was taken to a hospital where he died.

Brock fled to Memphis, police said, and was charged in April 2021 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

His trial began Monday. Prosecutors argued that Brock pulled out his gun and was threatening to shoot, but Netter tried de-escalate the situation.

“Put the gun away, I’m not a threat,” the prosecutor said Netter told Brock.

In the video, Brock had his gun out for approximately 20 seconds before he shot at Netter, whose back was turned, Chigurupati said.

“The idea it was self-defense is flat-out stupid,” Chigurupati said, arguing it was “not self-defense at all in any way, shape or form.”

But defense attorneys told a different story.

They said Netter was actually the aggressor. Witnesses testified that they had to tell Netter multiple times to leave Brock alone, Brock’s attorney Tyson Cole said.

On top of that, Brock had reason to be worried for his own safety, Cole said. Multiple bar patrons were carrying guns themselves, he said.

Even the location of the fatal wound showed that Brock wasn’t trying to kill Netter, Cole said.

“He shot a leg because this was an accident,” he said. “If someone wanted to kill someone they would not shoot at the leg.”

Ultimately, jurors convicted Brock of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. That means Brock will receive automatic life in prison without possibility of parole.

Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull contributed to this report.